StockMarketWire.com - Flexible office space provider Workspace said it would consider later in the year whether to pay a final dividend amid a fall off in business due to government Covid-19 lockdowns.
Workspace said its trading profit for the year through March 2020 was expected to be in line with market expectaitons.
However, government restrictions on public movements began to impact enquiries and lettings in late March, and there had been a 'material' slowdown in activity since then, it added.
About 50% of rents due at end March had been received in cash to date.
Customer discussions on rent deferrals were continuing on a case by case basis.
Workspace said it was in a 'strong' financial position with around £70m cash and £96m in undrawn revolving credit facilities.
'In light of this uncertainty, we will reflect, at the appropriate time, with the best available information, whether it is appropriate to recommend a final dividend,' the company said.
A further update on trading was expected to given at the time of the company's final results release, expected in early June.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
