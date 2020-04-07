StockMarketWire.com - High performance plastics producer Victrex said it was still reviewing whether to pay future dividends in light of the Covid-19 crisis.
The company said trading in the six months through March had been 'solid' and in line with expectations.
Good growth had been achieved in the automotive and medical segments alongside a stable performance in aerospace and electronics, offset by weakness in energy.
Victrex said it had initiated cost saving measure including deferring capital expenditure for a planned UK debottlenecking programme until the 2021 financial year.
'Other cash conservation measures will remain under review, which could include future shareholder dividends,' Victrex said.
The company said the third quarter had shown 'early signs of a solid start, including some normal demand returning across parts of Asia'.
Still, it said the macro-economic and end-market outlook over the coming months was very uncertain, particularly for Europe and the US.
'It is therefore too early to provide guidance for the remainder of the current financial year,' Victrex said.
'We will continue to produce for essential business, monitoring appropriate guidelines and assessing other cash conservation measures as required.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
