StockMarketWire.com - Book and convenience retailer WH Smith said it had raised about £165.9m through a planned share placing to help it weather the Covid-19 crisis.
New shares in the company were issued at £10.94 each, representing a 4% discount to their closing price on 6 April.
WH Smith had announced on Monday that it had secured new lending facilities of £120m to see it through the coronavirus crisis, conditional on the equity placing.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
