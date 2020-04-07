StockMarketWire.com - House builder Vistry said its partnerships division had exchanged contracts with Homes England on a portfolio of six developments that would provide more than 570 new homes across the country.
The portfolio had a gross development value of £105m, with 72% of the delivery being affordable homes.
The new developments were in Portsmouth, Dudley, Chesterfield, Birmingham, Bridgwater and Shafton in Yorkshire
Vistry said it had been working closely with Homes England to agree flexible delivery terms, which allowed the progression of planning applications and pre-commencement works during the Covid-19 crisis.
'Despite the current Covid-19 restrictions, the demand for affordable, quality homes remains high and we are very well placed to get these under way at pace,' chief executive Greg Fitzgerald said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
