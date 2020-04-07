StockMarketWire.com - Television broadcaster software provider Mirada said the Covid-19 crisis had triggered a substantial increase in demand for the broadband and audio-visual services offered by its customers.
However, the company said it was too early to assess the impact of the disease outbreak on its revenue for the current financial year.
Mirada said there had been a 'minimal' impact on its business from the crisis to date.
'We are very pleased that the business continuity systems we put in place several years ago have enabled Mirada to fully transition to a remote working environment with minimal impact on our operations,' chief executive Jose Luis Vazquez said.
'We are also able to continue to provide the same high levels of service our customers have come to expect from us.'
'In addition, we are encouraged by the actions being taken by our clients to support their customers in these uncertain times.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
