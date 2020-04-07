StockMarketWire.com - Risk management software provider Ideagen said it expected to report revenue 'slightly below' previous expectations as growth in the fourth quarter had been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company expected to report revenues for the year of approximately £56m, which was only 'slightly below' previous expectations of £58.5m, Ideagen said.
But adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was expected to grow 29% on-year, broadly in line with consensus expectations underpinned by efforts to cut costs.
Looking ahead to the fiscal year ended 30 April 2021, Ideagen said measures undertaken including limited redundancies, salary freezes and operational efficiencies, would reduce its forecast annual cost base by about £4m
That would enable, on the basis of an expected run-rate of revenues of £15m per quarter, the group to meet market expectations for adjusted EBITDA, it said.
'The group expects to have a run-rate book of annual recurring revenues at 30 April 2020 of approximately £49m,' Ideagen said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: