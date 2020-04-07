StockMarketWire.com - Rare book and stamp trader Scholium said it was trading at a small monthly loss, as cost savings offset pressure on revenue from store closures.
Scholium said that its Shapero rare books retail premises and its trading and philatelics units had maintaine a reduced level of trading over the internet and by telephone.
'As a result, and taking into account various cost savings that have been achieved by the board, including the furloughing of several members of staff, the group as a whole is currently trading at a small monthly loss,' the company said.
Stock was currently in excess of £8.0m and cash at the end of March was in excess of £270k.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: