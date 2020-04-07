StockMarketWire.com - Iron ore group Ferrexpo said it expected first-quarter sales to rise this year following a 7% climb in pellet output.
The company said it expected sales volumes in the first quarter to grow to around 2.6m from 2.8m on-year as pellet production rose 7% to 2.7m tonnes.
'Production in the first quarter 2020 was not impacted by the Covid-19 virus. Ferrexpo continues to take active measures to help protect our workforce and local communities against the spread of the virus,' the company said.
At 8:12am: [LON:FXPO] Ferrexpo PLC share price was +6.65p at 128.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
