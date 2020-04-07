StockMarketWire.com - Food packaging business Hilton Food reported a rise in profit as revenue was boosted by volume growth in Australia and the UK.
For the 52 weeks ended 29 December 2019, pre-tax profit rose 9.2% and revenue rose 10% to £1.8bn on-year. Volumes grew 7.8%, driven primarily by Australia and UK.
Hilton Food said it would maintain its dividend policy, and proposed a final dividend of 15.4p a share, taking total dividends for the year to 21.4p, unchanged on-year.
Looking ahead, the company said its operating performance since the beginning of 2020 had been in line with its expectations.
'Short and medium term growth is underpinned by new facilities in Belgium and also in New Zealand which is due to open in 2021 together with expanding the seafood, vegetarian and fresh convenience food categories,' it added.
