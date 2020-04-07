StockMarketWire.com - Media company 4imprint pulled its dividend after warning on demand as order counts had declined further following lockdown measures imposed in the US and UK amid the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.
Daily order counts were running at about 20% of 2019 comparative, the company said.
'We anticipate that this limited level of activity is likely to continue until these restrictions begin to be lifted and economic activity starts to improve,' it added.
'Given the inherent uncertainty as to how quickly markets might recover, and in order to maintain maximum flexibility, the board has taken the prudent step of withdrawing its recommendation to pay a final dividend in May 2020.'
At 8:25am: [LON:FOUR] 4Imprint Group PLC share price was -81p at 1749p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
