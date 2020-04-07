StockMarketWire.com - Specialist bank PCF confirmed that it would still pay a final dividend for 2019 because the payment had already been approved by shareholders last month.
The payout of 0.4p was expected to be made on 9 April.
'There has been much media comment on the payment of dividends by banks in recent weeks, which has resulted in an increasing number of companies cancelling their interim dividends,' PCF said.
The company said the dividend represented a debt due to shareholders, given that it had been approved at the company's 6 March annual general meeting, and that it was therefore legally bound to pay it.
PCF said it had strong cash resources and adequate capital headroom, with the size of the dividend payment not causing any concerns for the company.
'The company is unable to provide guidance on expectations for its financial and trading performance in the current financial year,' it added.
At 9:04am: [LON:PCF] PCF Group PLC share price was +0.5p at 16p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
