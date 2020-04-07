StockMarketWire.com - Brewer, distiller and retailer Adnams pulled its dividend to preserve cash amid disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The company also announced a return to a profit as lower costs helped offset a fall in turnover.
For the 12 months to 31 December 2019, the company reported a pre-tax profit of £781K, compared with a loss of £181K even as turnover fell 5% to £74.7m on-year.
Operating expenses fell to £74K from 77K.
Since the Covid-19 pandemic, Adnams said it had been faced with the closure of most of its key customers and all of its own pubs, with operations currently limited to its take home business, primarily supplying supermarkets with beer and spirits.
The company had taken a range of measures to preserve cash including scrapping its final 2019 dividend and reducing headcount, while its directors and senior team took a 50% pay cut.
'Given the current uncertainties, Adnams has decided not to pay a final dividend in relation to 2019. The board will keep payment of interim dividends under constant review and retains the flexibility to make payments at any point as 2020 progresses,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
