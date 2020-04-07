StockMarketWire.com - Investment platform provider Nucleus Financial posted a 25% rise in annual profit but decided not to pay a final dividend due to uncertainty caused by Covid-19.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December increased to £6.0m, up from £4.8m on-year.
Revenue rose 4.8% to £45.2m, though adjusted profit fell 5.0% to £7.3m as operating margin fell to 17.5% from 19.2%.
'The board will continue to assess the situation and the appropriateness of paying a second interim dividend relating to the financial year ended 31 December 2019,m' Nucleus said.
At 9:12am: [LON:NUC] Nucleus Financial Group Plc Ord 0.1p share price was +1p at 125p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
