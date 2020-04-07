StockMarketWire.com - Russia focused oil and gas company Volga Gas said it had initiated a formal review that could include a sale of the entire company.
A special committee comprised of independent non-executive directors would oversee the strategic review.
Volga Gas said it had not received any approaches at the time of its announcement.
At 9:15am: [LON:VGAS] Volga Gas PLC share price was -1p at 20.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: