StockMarketWire.com - Russia focused oil and gas company Volga Gas said it had initiated a formal review that could include a sale of the entire company.

A special committee comprised of independent non-executive directors would oversee the strategic review.

Volga Gas said it had not received any approaches at the time of its announcement.


At 9:15am: [LON:VGAS] Volga Gas PLC share price was -1p at 20.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com