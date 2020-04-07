StockMarketWire.com - Nigeria focused oil company San Leon said it had received a loan notes payment of $40m.
The company also said it had agreed to amend a loan notes agreement with Midwestern Leon Petroleum, such that the remaining balance payable was now about $82m.
A further $10m would be paid to the company on or before 6 October, with the balance payable in three quarterly instalments, commencing July 2021 and completing by December 2021.
The balance would continue to accrue interest at a coupon of 17% per annum until repaid.
At 9:20am: [LON:SLE] San Leon Energy PLC share price was +1.65p at 20.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
