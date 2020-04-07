StockMarketWire.com - Britain's competition regulator had identified possible concerns with building material company SIG's planned sale of its Building Solutions unit to Ireland's Kingspan for £37.5m.
The Competition and Markets Authority said the merger would be moved to a phase-two investigation unless the parties offered acceptable undertakings to address its concerns.
'The CMA has decided, on the information currently available to it, that it is or may be the case that this merger has resulted or may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within a market or markets in the UK,' the regulator said.
SIG said it had noted the CMA's statement and would further announcements in due course.
At 9:44am: [LON:SHI] Sig PLC share price was +0.47p at 20.47p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
