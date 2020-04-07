StockMarketWire.com - Point-of-care business EKF Diagnostics said profit more than halved amid a tough comparative as last year's results benefit from the significant exceptional gain on the sale of Renalytix.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax profit fell to £5.5m from £12.2m on-year as revenue rose 6% to £44.9m.
The company confirmed that, given the progress in its business and its strong cash generation, it intended to make an inaugural dividend payment to shareholders of 1p per ordinary share, as previously indicated.
EKF said trading in 2020 to date had been satisfactory and in line with management expectations.
'As a result of our current strong cash balances and robust business, we are confident that the business can survive even catastrophic reductions in revenue for at least the next 12 months,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
