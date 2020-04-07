StockMarketWire.com - Teleradiology services provider Medica said it had experienced a significant reduction in cases being outsourced by its National Health Service clients amid the Covid-19 crisis.
At its Nighthawk business, the company said it was seeing a decline of around 50% in out-of-hours reporting activity.
'We could expect this to fall further to between 60-70%,' it added.
Routine division activity, meanwhile, had dropped by about 90%, with many NHS hospitals having already suspended non-urgent elective procedures.
'We could expect up to 100% reduction in activity overall as the situation evolves and the NHS focus shifts entirely to dealing with COVID-19 cases,' Medica said.
'The company has a strong balance sheet and is well-placed to continue to deliver its high-quality service to support the NHS during this time of unprecedented pressure on healthcare resources.'
'Furthermore, the business model of the company is such that approximately two-thirds of the cost base is variable as reporters are not paid unless there are images available to report.'
'The company will reinstate short-term guidance once the impact of COVID-19 becomes clearer at a time when we have better insight on the length of impact and the recovery phase of the service.'
