StockMarketWire.com - Oil & gas drilling and production services provider Ades reported a fall in profit as a jump in costs offset revenue that more than doubled in the year.
For 2019, profit fell to $41m from $77m even as revenue grew by 132% to US$ 477.8m.
The uptick in revenue was driven by increased contribution from acquired Weatherford and Nabors rigs which contributed 64% of revenue against 24% in 2018 and organic growth of 10%, due to better utilization and the two new onshore rigs deployed in Saudi, the company said.
General and administrative expenses rose to $52m from $24m, while finance costs jumped to $89m from $31m on-year.
'2020 has started as expected and, whilst we are closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 and the low oil price environment, our operations to date have not been significantly impacted,' the company said. 'We are confident that the Group is well positioned to weather these tough end market conditions underpinned by the order book cover, low cost operating model and MENA region focus,' it added.
