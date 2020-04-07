StockMarketWire.com - Georgian lender TBC Bank said it had sourced a $67m trade finance facility from US counterpart Citi.
Proceeds of the facility would support import and export transactions for customers of TBC Bank.
It was the first trade finance facility arranged by Citi for TBC Bank.
At 1:04pm: [LON:TBCG] Tbc Bank Group PLC share price was +60.5p at 745.5p
