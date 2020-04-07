StockMarketWire.com - Lottery and payments group St James House said it had only seen a minor impact from the Covid-19 crisis on its business, though it reiterated that it still remained cash constrained.
The company said its Astro Kings joint venture five-a-side football centre in Nottingham remained closed due to UK lockdown measures.
However, there had been no material impact on its core payment and lottery businesses, chief executive Graeme Paton said.
'Despite these unusual times, progress on our plan of delivering full-service, banking-style capabilities continues," Paton said.
In the payments division, Euro IBAN account openings had increased a further 12% in the two week period to 3 April 2020, while growth of sterling accounts was in excess of 20%.
'Working capital remains constrained and an area of focus, however the board believes the improving operating performance will alleviate the position gradually,' St James House said.
At 1:17pm: [LON:SJH] share price was +1.5p at 22.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
