StockMarketWire.com - Battery minerals focused Regency Mines said it had acquired A$1.70m (£0.85m) of corporate debt lent to Resource Mining, the owner of the WoWo Gap nickel-cobalt project in Papua New Guinea, from China's Sinom.
The debt was bought for £178,096 cash and 13.3m new Regency Mines shares, giving Sinom an initial stake in Regency of 7.9%.
The company said it had a six-month option to buy the balance of Resource Mining's debt at the same proportional terms.
Regency Mine said it planned to initiate talks with Resource Mining's management regarding synergies between its Mambare project and the WoWo Gap.
At 1:28pm: [LON:RGM] Regency Mines PLC share price was +0.03p at 0.93p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
