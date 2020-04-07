StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Tertiary Minerals said it had signed a drilling contract for test work at its Pyramid gold project in Nevada.

The drill rig was expected to be mobilised in the week commencing 20 April, following completion of a third-party drilling programme by the contractor.

Tertiary Minerals said all planned activities could be carried out in compliance with Nevada's policies to address the Covid-19 pandemic.


At 1:43pm: [LON:TYM] Tertiary Minerals PLC share price was +0.05p at 0.28p



