StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Tertiary Minerals said it had signed a drilling contract for test work at its Pyramid gold project in Nevada.
The drill rig was expected to be mobilised in the week commencing 20 April, following completion of a third-party drilling programme by the contractor.
Tertiary Minerals said all planned activities could be carried out in compliance with Nevada's policies to address the Covid-19 pandemic.
At 1:43pm: [LON:TYM] Tertiary Minerals PLC share price was +0.05p at 0.28p
