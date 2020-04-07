StockMarketWire.com - Racing video game developer Codemasters said it expected to post a fall in annual adjusted earnings that was nevertheless 'comfortably ahead' of expectations.
The company said it had seen more demand for digitally delivered games in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, boosting margins, though traditional retail and box sales had been hurt by store closures.
Revenue for the year through March 2020 was seen rising to £76m, up from £71.2m on-year.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, deprecation and amortisation were expected at around £18.1m, down from £18.7m.
The operating earnings performance included a loss of around £0.9m from Slightly Mad Studios, which was acquired in November.
Codemasters said it had no debt at 31 March and gross cash of around £25.5m.
'The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the sales mix, particularly in the last few weeks of the financial year,' it said.
'The shift to digital delivery has accelerated greatly, which has contributed to higher margins, with traditional retail and box sales impacted, exacerbated by the closure of the majority of game retailers.'
'The company continued to deliver on its business development initiatives and signed a number of agreements during the second half of the year.'
'Minor delays associated with concluding certain of these agreements means that the majority of the revenue from them will be recognised in the new financial year.'
At 2:08pm: [LON:CDM] Codemasters Group Holdings PLC share price was +26p at 273.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: