StockMarketWire.com - Sustainability focused investor Impax Asset Management reported an 11% drop in assets under management in the second quarter of its financial year, despite achieving net inflows over the period.
Assets under management for the three months through March fell to £14.4bn, down from £16.1bn in the previous quarter.
The second quarter was marred by heavy falls on global stock markets due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Impax achieved net inflows during the second quarter of £1.1bn, helping to soften the blow of difficult markets.
The figures included modest net inflows of £6.0m during the particularly volatile month of March.
'During this very unusual time we are focused on protecting the health and safety of our staff while continuing to provide a full service to clients,' chief executive Ian Simm said.
'Despite the recent sharp fall in markets, Impax's performance in the second quarter of our financial year has been robust.' At 2:28pm: [LON:IPX] Impax Asset Management Group PLC share price was +29p at 329p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
