StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare consultancy Cello Health scraped its 2019 final dividend and replaced it with a smaller interim payout, citing uncertainty created by the Covid-19 crisis.
The company had planned to pay a final dividend of 2.95p but had now declared an interim dividend of 1.0p, payable on 22 May.
'The group fully recognises the importance of dividends to shareholders, many of whom are also employees,' it added.
'Accordingly the board aims to declare a special dividend to be paid either before or alongside the next interim dividend, subject to future trading performance and the outlook for the group.'
Cello Health said many clients were continuing to commission new work.
'However, in other parts of the business where this is not the case, we have experienced some disruption as the wider economic effect of Covid-19 unfolds and we are enacting contingency plans to limit the impact.'
At 2:44pm: [LON:CLL] Cello Group PLC share price was -1p at 110p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
