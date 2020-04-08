UK
09/04/2020 06:00 Index of Services 3m/3m | Forecast: 0.30% | Previous: 0.00%
09/04/2020 06:00 Manufacturing Production m/m | Forecast: 0.20% | Previous: 0.20%
09/04/2020 06:00 GDP m/m | Forecast: 0.10% | Previous: 0.00%
09/04/2020 06:00 Industrial Production m/m | Forecast: 0.10% | Previous: -0.10%
09/04/2020 06:00 Goods Trade Balance | Forecast: -6.0B | Previous: -3.7B
09/04/2020 06:00 Construction Output m/m | Forecast: 0.30% | Previous: -0.80%
10/04/2020 13:30 CB Leading Index m/m
16/04/2020 08:30 BOE Credit Conditions Survey
US
09/04/2020 12:30 Unemployment Claims | Forecast: 5000K | Previous: 6648K
09/04/2020 12:30 PPI m/m | Forecast: -0.30% | Previous: -0.60%
09/04/2020 12:30 Core PPI m/m | Forecast: 0.00% | Previous: -0.30%
09/04/2020 14:00 Final Wholesale Inventories m/m | Forecast: -0.50% | Previous: -0.50%
09/04/2020 14:00 Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations
09/04/2020 14:00 Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment | Forecast: 80 | Previous: 89.1
09/04/2020 17:01 30-y Bond Auction
10/04/2020 12:30 CPI m/m | Forecast: -0.30% | Previous: 0.10%
10/04/2020 12:30 Core CPI m/m | Forecast: 0.10% | Previous: 0.20%
13/04/2020 18:00 Federal Budget Balance
14/04/2020 12:30 Import Prices m/m
15/04/2020 12:30 Empire State Manufacturing Index
15/04/2020 12:30 Core Retail Sales m/m
15/04/2020 12:30 Retail Sales m/m
15/04/2020 13:15 Industrial Production m/m
15/04/2020 13:15 Capacity Utilization Rate
15/04/2020 14:00 NAHB Housing Market Index
15/04/2020 14:00 Business Inventories m/m
15/04/2020 18:00 Beige Book
15/04/2020 20:00 TIC Long-Term Purchases
16/04/2020 12:30 Housing Starts
16/04/2020 12:30 Unemployment Claims
16/04/2020 12:30 Philly Fed Manufacturing Index
16/04/2020 12:30 Building Permits
EU
09/04/2020 06:00 German Trade Balance | Forecast: 20.3B | Previous: 18.5B
09/04/2020 08:00 Italian Industrial Production m/m
09/04/2020 11:30 ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts
10/04/2020 06:45 French Industrial Production m/m | Forecast: 0.00% | Previous: 1.20%
13/04/2020 06:00 German Final CPI m/m
15/04/2020 06:45 French Final CPI m/m
16/04/2020 08:00 Italian Trade Balance
16/04/2020 09:00 Industrial Production m/m
JP
09/04/2020 05:00 Consumer Confidence | Forecast: 34.2 | Previous: 38.4
09/04/2020 06:00 Prelim Machine Tool Orders y/y
09/04/2020 23:50 Bank Lending y/y | Forecast: 2.10% | Previous: 2.10%
09/04/2020 23:50 PPI y/y | Forecast: -0.10% | Previous: 0.80%
15/04/2020 04:30 Tertiary Industry Activity m/m
16/04/2020 04:30 Revised Industrial Production m/m
16/04/2020 23:30 National Core CPI y/y
