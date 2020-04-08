StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment company Page scrapped its final dividend and slashed its headcount after the Covid-19 crisis sapped it of fee revenue.
Gross profit in the three months through March fell 13% the company said, including a 25% drop during the month of March.
Page said it had reduced its cost base in the second quarter by 20-25% compared to the first, having cut 104 fee earners and 28 operational support staff in the three months through March.
A further headcount reduction of over 250 was expected in April.
Page said it had a strong balance sheet with about £83m cash at 31 March and an undrawn £30m revolving credit facility.
The company said it was also in advanced talks regarding access to the Bank of England's CCFF programme.
Page had planned to pay a final dividend of 9.4p per share.
It also suspended its financial guidance for current and future years.
'PageGroup continues to have a flexible and highly diversified business model that enables us to react quickly to changes in market conditions, albeit not to the same degree or speed as a sharp reduction in revenue,' chief executive Steve Ingham said.
'We are clear market leaders in many of our markets, with a highly experienced senior management team, which, we believe, positions us well to both protect our business during these extremely challenging times and take full advantage of all opportunities as and when they arise.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: