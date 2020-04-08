StockMarketWire.com - Insurer Aviva scrapped its final dividend for this year following a request from regulators amid 'unprecedented challenges' caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
'The board fully recognises the importance of cash dividends to all of our ordinary shareholders, and expects to reconsider any distributions to ordinary shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2020,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it remained 'too early' to quantify the impact of Covid-19 on claims expenses in its life and general insurance businesses, and the potential effect of capital markets and economic trends on its results.
'Given the change in the economic outlook, we are reviewing all material discretionary and project expenditure. We intend to provide an operational update for investors in the second half of May,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: