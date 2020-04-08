StockMarketWire.com - Solar power investor NextEnergy Solar Fund said the Covid-19 pandemic had not had any significant impact on the company and reaffirmed its dividend plans.
The company said it still intended to pay a dividend for the year through March 2020 of 6.87p per share, up from 6.65p on-year.
Generation for the year was 4.7% above budget, compared to 9.1% in the 2019 financial year.
NextEnergy Solar said it had built up a stock of spare parts and was currently not expecting any significant complications along its spare parts supply chain.
The company's key service providers had continued to provide contracted services, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
