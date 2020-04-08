StockMarketWire.com - Student accommodation developer Unite said the Covid-19 crisis had triggered a fall in the value of properties in its two main funds.
The value of the Unite UK Student Accommodation Fund fell 2.2% on a like-for-like basis over the March quarter to £2.79bn.
The value of the London Student Accommodation Joint Venture fell 1.5% to £1.32bn.
Unite said the falls were driven by the spreading coronavirus, which had led to an anticipated reduction in income resulting a decision to forgo rent for students choosing to return home for the remainder of the academic year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: