StockMarketWire.com - Wind farm owner Greencoat UK Wind said it had not felt any material impact from the Covid-19 crisis and declared a quarterly dividend as planned.
The company declared an interim dividend of 1.775p per share for the three months through March.
It's net asset value at the end of March was £1.84bn, or 121.2p per share.
'We continue to monitor and assess the situation and are working in line with the government's latest guidance,' Greencoat UK Wind said.
'To date there has been no material impact on the Company's day-to-day operations or performance.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: