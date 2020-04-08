StockMarketWire.com - Accommodation property investor PPHE Hotel said it had sourced a £180m loan from Bank Hapoalim to develop a site in east London.
The funding would go towards construction of a hotel located by Old Street, Rivington Street, Great Eastern Street and Bath Place.
The initial maturity date of the facility was April 2024 although there were provisions, subject to certain conditions, to extend it by two periods of three years each.
It bore a floating interest rate, reflecting an interest rate of 4.191% as at the date of the announcement, reducing following two consecutive quarters after practical completion of the hotel.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: