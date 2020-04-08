StockMarketWire.com - Travel agency On the Beach scrapped its interim dividend and reduced its marketing spend to almost nil as it adapts to the Covid-19 crisis.
Monthly cash costs were now less than £2m, the company said, while suspending its financial guidance for the year through September.
On the Beach said its chief executive was forgoing his salary and the rest of the year and its board had taken a 20% fee cut.
The company had recently reached agreement with its bank to extend the term of a £50m credit facility to December 2023.
Covenant tests were reset for all periods up to and including June 2021.
'On the Beach was created with an asset light model to ensure its survival in the inconceivable market conditions in which we now find ourselves,' chief executive Simon Cooper said.
'Whilst the coming months will continue to present a huge challenge, I look forward to the multitude of opportunities which lie ahead.'
At 8:05am: [LON:OTB] On The Beach Group Plc share price was +12.5p at 212.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
