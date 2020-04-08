StockMarketWire.com - Marketing software group Pelatro booked a fall in annual profit as rising revenue was more than offset by expenses.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December amounted to $1.0m, down from $2.5m on-year. Revenue rose 9% to $6.7m.
'Although it is still early in our year, revenue visibility already stands at $4.1m, with an encouraging pipeline of around $18m,' chairman Richard Day said.
'Despite some uncertainties introduced by the current coronavirus pandemic, we are maintaining our momentum in moving towards a revenue sharing business model alongside our licence offering, which gives us every confidence in the coming year and our future.'
