StockMarketWire.com - Real estate company Derwent London withdrew its guidance amid a lack of visibility due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The announcement arrived as the company also reported that new lettings were £2.1m in the first quarter, 4.6% above December 2019 estimated rent value (ERV), a measure used to estimate the rent that could be applied if a property were leased on the open market.
Underscoring its 'robust' finances, the company stuck with plans to pay a final dividend of 51.45p a share.
The company said it had received 73% of rent due for the March quarter, with 6% of tenants now paying on a monthly basis and another 12% on agreed payment plans.
'In our 2020 outlook issued in February, we stated that we thought the central London office market was well-positioned and expected our portfolio to see ERV growth of between +1% to +4% with property yields to tighten,' the company said. 'In the light of recent events, we are withdrawing this guidance until we have greater clarity on the economic outlook, vacancy rates, the financial health of our tenants and the condition of the wider property market.'
'Given the ongoing uncertainty and the lack of clarity over the duration of this pandemic, it is also too early to give meaningful guidance in relation to the impact on 2020 EPRA earnings or cash receipts. Future dividends will remain under review,' it added.
