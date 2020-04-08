StockMarketWire.com - Cake decoration and ingredients company Real Good Food said it expected to report a rise in annual earnings, though warned that more recent demand had been crimped by the Covid-19 crisis.
Revenue for the year through March 2020 was seen rising by around 9% to £67m.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation would more than double to about £5.4m.
Real Good Foods said it expected there to be a 'material impact' on revenues in the first quarter of the new financial year and potentially thereafter.
The company's manufacturing sites remained open and were supplying customers with product in line with reduced levels of demand.
Real Good Foods was taking cash conservation measures including using furloughed employees assistance from the government and delaying planned capital expenditure.
At 8:58am: [LON:RGD] Real Good Food Company The PLC share price was -1p at 1.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
