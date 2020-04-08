StockMarketWire.com - Online fashion retailer Asos said it had completed its £247m equity placing at a slight premium.
The company placed a total of 15,805,943 shares at a price of 1,560 pence, which represented a 'slight' premium to the closing share price of 1,559.5 pence on 7 April 2020, the company said.
The company raised gross proceeds of approximately £247m.
At 9:10am: [LON:ASC] Asos PLC share price was +505.5p at 2065p
