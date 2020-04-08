StockMarketWire.com - Language and localisation services group RWS said it would decide on whether to pay an interim dividend later in the year, as the Covid-19 crisis weighs on its performance.
Revenue for the six months through March feel 1.8% to £169.2m, or by 2.5% on a like-for-like basis.
RWS had noted recent demand for services within its life science and Moravia divisions, as it assisted with the clinical trials for Covid-19 vaccines and translated training material for antibody testing devices.
'However, there has been a fall in demand from a limited number of customers more directly exposed to the pandemic, predominantly those in the travel sector,' the company added.
'We also now anticipate that RWS's second half revenues could be held back by Covid-19 as some of Moravia's customers curtail marketing-related localization expenditure and as a result of a lengthening of the onboarding of new customers across our divisions.'
A decision regarding the interim dividend would be made by the time the company reported its half year results in June.
RWS said it was 'highly confident that the group's cash generation and liquidity put it in a strong position to trade through this uncertain period and beyond'.
At 9:15am: [LON:RWS] Rws Holdings PLC share price was -46.5p at 460.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: