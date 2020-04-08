StockMarketWire.com - Biomedical company Avacta said it had teamed up with Cytiva, formerly known as GE Healthcare Life Sciences, to develop and manufacture a Covid-19 test.
'The test will indicate if a person has the virus now, whether they are showing symptoms or not, and will do so in minutes, in-situ with no need for laboratory equipment,' the company said.
At 9:40am: [LON:AVCT] Avacta Group PLC share price was +9.5p at 33.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
