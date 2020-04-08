StockMarketWire.com - Tracking system supplier Remote Monitored Systems said its Cloudveil had experienced a recent surge in demand and secured a new order.
The company's 58%-owned Gyrometric subsdiary, meanwhile, had maintained production and secured an order with a significant customer.
Cloudveil, which provided risk management and intelligence services, had seen 'an unprecedented level of enquiries' over the past two months, Remote Monitored Systems said
They had come from blue chip companies in the UK and Europe, and large educational establishments, sports clubs and public institutions.
Cloudveil was engaged in detailed discussions about commercial terms with a number of the potential customers.
It had also recently won a contract to deliver a governance framework for a London-based academic institution.
'The board of RMS has been pleased with the trajectory of its most recent investment, Cloudveil, however the recent significant upsurge in demand was unanticipated,' executive director Trevor Brown said.
'It is too early to say clearly what the financial impact will be upon the group's prospects but, combined with the new order for GyroMetric products, the future looks brighter than it was the last we communicated with our shareholders.'
