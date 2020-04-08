StockMarketWire.com - Luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda said it had appointed Vikram Bhatia as interim chief financial officer, effective from 20 April.
Bhatia would report to president and group chief executive officer, Dr Andy Palmer.
Bhatia, a Chartered Accountant, trained with Deloitte and had more than 30 years of experience in finance and management, spanning various blue chip organisations, and notably previously held the position of interim chief financial officer at Aston Martin Lagonda from January to August 2015 prior to Mark Wilson joining the business.
At 9:48am: [LON:AML] Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC share price was -8.07p at 77.13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
