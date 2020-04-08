StockMarketWire.com - Indivior pulled its guidance and flagged an impact on demand in recent weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
'Indivior is withdrawing its previously issued 2020 financial guidance as it can no longer be relied upon,' the company said. The company does not expect to be in a position to provide revised guidance until the duration and extent of the market disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic are known.'
Performance of its business in the first quarter of 2020 was in line with expectations, but Indivior said in recent weeks, it had seen a 'meaningful' decline in patient enrollments for its for both sublocade injection and perseris Injection, its medicines to treat opioid addiction and antipsychotic respectively,
'The company believes these impacts largely reflect the general trends of substantial reductions in patient visits to healthcare provider offices and a corresponding increase in remote prescribing,' Indivior said.
'The company cannot predict the duration or extent of the market disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business,' it added.
At 10:22am: [LON:INDV] Indivior Plc share price was -1.26p at 42.76p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
