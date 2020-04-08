StockMarketWire.com - Warehouse investor Tritax Big Box REIT declared a quarterly dividend but dropped its payout target for the year due to uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 crisis.
The company declared a dividend for the three months through March of 1.5625p per share.
But it withdrew its guidance of paying dividends of 7.0p per share for the 2020 financial year.
'The high-quality nature of our portfolio, strong financial position and diverse customer base provides us with the confidence to continue paying an attractive quarterly dividend,' Tritrax said.
The 1.5625p payment was a 'conservative level allowing the company to continue to deliver on its business plans whilst noting that the duration and effects of COVID-19 may be extended,' it added.
Tritrax said only three of its 58 buildings currently weren't operational and that its top five customers included Amazon, Morrisons, Howdens, Co-op and Tesco.
It expected that 96% of rents would be collected by the end of May in respect of advanced quarterly rental payments that were due by 1 April.
That included 86% which has been collected to date and a further 10% for which alternative short-term payments were expected to follow.
Discussions were ongoing with certain customers over the outstanding 4% of rent due.
