StockMarketWire.com - Pesticides developer Eden Research said its foliar biofungicide product had received certification for use in organic farming.
The product, called Mevalone, was being marketed in Italy and Spain.
Eden's partner Sipcam has been selling it for the primary use of treating and preventing fungal disease botrytis.
Following certification, it could now also be used in organic vineyards, which Eden said provided it with a significant opportunity to enter a new market
At 1:28pm: [LON:EDEN] Eden Research plc share price was 0p at 7.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
