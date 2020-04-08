StockMarketWire.com - Biotherapeutics developer Avacta said it had entered into a collaboration with Cytiva to manufacture rapid tests to diagnose Covid-19 coronavirus infection.
Avacta said it was already generating reagents that detected the COVID-19 virus.
With Cytiva, it would manufacture a test capable of diagnosing the infection in minutes using a respiratory sample such as saliva.
Cytiva would transfer that diagnostic assay onto its point-of-care test strip platform.
Both companies would work together to complete analytical and clinical validation of the test 'as quickly as possible', Avacta said.
At 2:31pm: [LON:AVCT] Avacta Group PLC share price was +18.75p at 42.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
