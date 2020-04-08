StockMarketWire.com - Gene and cell therapy group Oxford Biomedica said it had joined a consortium that is developing a potential vaccine candidate for Covid-19.

The consortium was being led by the Jenner Institute at Oxford University and the candidate was called ChAdOx1 nCov-19.

Oxford Biomedica said it was one of the leading vaccine candidates currently in development globally, and was expected to be the UK's first Covid-19 vaccine in clinical trials later this month.

The consortium also included the Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre, Pall Life Sciences, Cobra Biologics and Halix.

Individuals aged 18-55 from the Thames Valley area had been recruited to study the vaccine's safety and efficacy.


