StockMarketWire.com - Budget carrier EasyJet said it was considering a request to hold a general meeting from founder and shareholder Stelios Haji-Ioannou, who has proposed the removal of chief financial officer Andrew Findlay and director Andreas Bierwirth.
Haji-Ioannou is opposed to the airline purchasing £4.5bn worth of new Airbus aircraft, citing pressure on its balance sheet exerted by the Covid-19 crisis and related grounding of its fleet.
'The board is considering the contents of the requisition notices and further announcements will be made as appropriate,' EasyJet said.
'Shareholders are advised to take no action at this time.'
At 3:04pm: [LON:EZJ] Easyjet PLC share price was +7.9p at 643.7p
