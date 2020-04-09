Final Result
09/04/2020 Venture Life Group Plc (VLG)
09/04/2020 Puretech Health PLC (PRTC)
09/04/2020 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)
09/04/2020 EnQuest Plc (ENQ)
AGM / EGM
09/04/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
09/04/2020 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
09/04/2020 Independent Investment Trust Plc (IIT)
09/04/2020 88 Energy Ltd (88E)
Ex-Dividend
09/04/2020 Mercantile Investment Trust (The) PLC (MRC)
09/04/2020 Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL)
09/04/2020 Octopus Titan VCT PLC (OTV2)
09/04/2020 Photo-Me International PLC (PHTM)
09/04/2020 Rotork PLC (ROR)
09/04/2020 Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (MIX)
09/04/2020 Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT PLC (MIG4)
09/04/2020 Kin and Carta (KCT)
09/04/2020 LCG-Longbow Inv (LBOW)
09/04/2020 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)
09/04/2020 Middlefield Canadian INC PCC (MCT)
09/04/2020 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
09/04/2020 Schroder Income Growth Fund Plc (SCF)
09/04/2020 Savills PLC (SVS)
09/04/2020 Total Produce PLC (TOT)
09/04/2020 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
09/04/2020 STV Group PLC (STVG)
09/04/2020 Somero Enterprises Inc (SOM)
09/04/2020 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)
09/04/2020 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
09/04/2020 Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI)
09/04/2020 Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (KAY)
09/04/2020 Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG)
09/04/2020 British Smaller Companies VCT 2 PLC (BSC)
09/04/2020 Bioventix Plc (BVXP)
09/04/2020 Capital Drilling Ltd (CAPD)
09/04/2020 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)
09/04/2020 BMO Private Equity Trust Plc (BPET)
09/04/2020 Begbies Traynor Group PLC (BEG)
09/04/2020 AIREA PLC (AIEA)
09/04/2020 PJSC Acron (AKRN)
09/04/2020 Amino Technologies PLC (AMO)
09/04/2020 Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company (ATR)
09/04/2020 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
09/04/2020 European Assets Trust NV (EAT)
09/04/2020 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
09/04/2020 Itv PLC (ITV)
09/04/2020 Jpmorgan Asia Growth And Income Plc (JAGI)
09/04/2020 JPMorgan Japanese Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (JPS)
09/04/2020 Henderson Eurotrust Plc (HNE)
09/04/2020 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)
09/04/2020 Emis Group PLC (EMIS)
09/04/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
09/04/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
09/04/2020 4Imprint Group PLC (FOUR)
09/04/2020 Alpha Fx Group PLC (AFX)
