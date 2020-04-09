StockMarketWire.com - Payments and FX platform Finablr said it had appointed Houlihan Lokey, an investment bank, as Independent Financial Advisor to explore strategic options for the company including a debt restructuring, capital raise or sale of assets.
The move comes as the company had recently flagged cashflow and liquidity concerns amid a number of factors, including the impact on FX demand from the spread of the coronavirus and the downgrade of Travelex's bonds.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
